Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

General Electric employees in Greenville plan walkout in response to vaccine mandate

In response to a vaccine mandate, General Electric employees in Greenville said they’re...
In response to a vaccine mandate, General Electric employees in Greenville said they’re expecting a “strong turnout” for a planned walkout.(Source: WYFF)
By Patrick Hussion
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - In response to a vaccine mandate, General Electric employees in Greenville said they’re expecting a “strong turnout” for a planned walkout.

WYFF News 4 received a tip saying workers will be staging a walkout from the GE Gas Power Service Center at 10:45 am Thursday.

The companywide mandate at GE falls in line with the Biden administration’s executive order that requires all federal contractors to be vaccinated.

When asked for a response to the walkout, a spokesperson for GE said: “All GE U.S. employees will be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious accommodation by December 8th as required in the order.”

An employee, who didn’t want his name used and who has worked at the plant for 16 years, told WYFF News 4 that they were told about the mandate last week.

“So we have to be fully vaccinated by December 8 and that means for us to start getting these shots, we need to do it within the next two weeks to be able to comply with that deadline,” he said.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said that South Carolina will not stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines because the state doesn’t have the authority to do so.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding

Latest News

Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.
Myrtle Beach Bowl tickets on sale now
First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Medical University of South Carolina and Joint Base...
Jill Biden to visit MUSC, Joint Base Charleston
South Carolina employment officials say they received the lowest weekly total of first-time...
SC reports new low in weekly initial unemployment claims since pandemic’s start
"Ritter’s Recruits” pose for a photo in 2019.
Walk to support ALS patients happening this weekend in North Myrtle Beach