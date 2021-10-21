Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, isolated shower Friday

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather works back into the forecast to end the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s as we head into this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine once again!

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies.(WMBF)

If you’ve been wanting to experience a little bit warmer weather, these next two days are just for you. Highs will remain warm not only for today but as we head into Friday as well. The only rain chance through the weekend arrives on Friday with a weak cold front that moves into the area.

The cold front will bring an isolated shower chance on Friday.
The cold front will bring an isolated shower chance on Friday.(WMBF)

A few more clouds will be around through the day with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower especially Friday afternoon and evening. That weak front will move offshore and provide for a wind shift and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. The latest front will not be nearly as the strong front this past weekend. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Saturday and Sunday only drop into middle 70s. A great weekend for any outdoor plans! Regardless, it’s a nice weekend ahead!

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend behind the cold front.
Cooler temperatures return for the weekend behind the cold front.(WMBF)

We continue to keep an eye on the widespread rainfall deficits across the area. We are sitting from 4-7 inches below normal since September 1st. Unfortunately, our next best rain chances comes into the forecast next Tuesday with a few scattered showers. For now, we keep the rain chances at 30%.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

