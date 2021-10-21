Submit a Tip
Coroner names man found dead after fire, barricade situation in Longs area

Officials have identified the man found dead after a home became engulfed in flames during a...
Officials have identified the man found dead after a home became engulfed in flames during a barricade situation in the Longs area.(Source: Viewer-submitted photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the man found dead after a home became engulfed in flames during a barricade situation in the Longs area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 49-year-old Andrew Brent Lewis died in the incident on Water Tower Road.

Deputies with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to evict Lewis, according to authorities.

Lewis reportedly barricaded himself inside, and heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the home shortly after.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene including Horry County Fire Rescue, the Horry County Police Department and the SWAT team.

Officials said a man – later identified as Lewis - and a dog were found deceased inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

The State Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

