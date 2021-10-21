Conway Police Department seeks community votes for new K-9

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department needs the community’s help to bring a new team member on board.

The department has been nominated for the 2021 Aftermath K9 Grant. The grant money will allow them to add another K9 to the team.

Conway Police are competing against 46 agencies in the Southeast area. The department with the most votes-wins.

As of now, the Conway Police Department has one canine, Roko.

“To this day it still surprises me how amazing these animals are,” said Richard Currier, K9 officer for the Conway Police Department.

K-9 Roko has been serving on the department for five years and Currier says Roko has been vital to helping to keep the community safer.

“One of the most important things Roko does is narcotic detection,” said Currier. “It’s very important for us to take dangerous substances off the street.”

That’s not all Roko does, he can also help track people.

“Utilizes scent discrimination to be able to pick up on a certain scent and follow that,” Currier said. “So he can find a certain person we’re looking for whether it be a lost child that wandered off from their parents or someone who just committed a crime.”

Currier says the type of work canines do is invaluable. That’s why he’s calling on the community to help them add another canine partner to their team. He’s urging you to pick up your phone, visit the site and vote.

“It’s an insanely important part of our job having a canine,” Currier said.

The department says the voting process is easy. After visiting the Aftermath grant site, select South Carolina on the map section, then scroll down to vote for the Conway Police Department.

You have until October 26 to cast your vote. You can vote once every 24-hours.

