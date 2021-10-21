Submit a Tip
Child hit by vehicle, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County

School district officials said the bus was not involved, but no other specifics have been released.
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.(Source: Rimer Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – More details are expected Thursday after a child was hit and killed by a car after getting off a school bus in Cabarrus County.

Cabarrus County school officials confirmed the accident happened Wednesday and the child went to Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

A picture from the scene on Mount Pleasant Road North from the Rimer Fire Department shows a helicopter was there on the scene.

School district officials said the bus was not involved, but no other specifics have been released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. A crisis response team is on site at the school.

Stick with WBTV for more details about the child, who’s responsible and what the district is planning to do next.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

