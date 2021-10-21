Child hit by vehicle, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County

This article has 106 words with a read time of approximately 31 seconds.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – More details are expected Thursday after a child was hit and killed by a car after getting off a school bus in Cabarrus County.

Cabarrus County school officials confirmed the accident happened Wednesday and the child went to Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

A picture from the scene on Mount Pleasant Road North from the Rimer Fire Department shows a helicopter was there on the scene.

School district officials said the bus was not involved, but no other specifics have been released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. A crisis response team is on site at the school.

