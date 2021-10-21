Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the area of Pine Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Officials added the person hurt is being treated, and that residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference event number 211006564.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Carolina Forest residents asks questions and voice concerns about a possible housing...
Carolina Forest golf course could soon become a major housing development

Latest News

A police car
Police: 1 hurt after shooting at Hartsville intersection
FROM LEFT: Alexander Rhue, Jr., Tiesh Annette Rhue, Alexander Rhue, Sr. were all convicted in a...
3 convicted, sentenced in Georgetown County murder case
Dwayne Smith (left_ and Donna Hagy (right) were arrested for concealment of death
Two arrested for concealing death of Burke County man found in well
Richard Alexander Mundy
N.C. authorities search for inmate who walked off work detail, stole dump truck