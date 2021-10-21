1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the area of Pine Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Officials added the person hurt is being treated, and that residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference event number 211006564.

