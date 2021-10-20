Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump wants to countersue a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba asked a court’s permission Monday to pursue a counterclaim against Summer Zervos. Habba writes that Trump is being harassed to keep him from speaking freely.

Zervos lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza say the law doesn’t give Trump a license to avoid accountability for his words.

Zervos accused Trump in 2016 of unwelcome kissing and groping nine years earlier.

His denials included retweeting a message that called her claims “a hoax.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly, as Zervos has.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.
Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.
Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 701 and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash delays traffic on Highway 701 in Conway area

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding
Leaders one step closer to limiting construction noise in Horry County