Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday afternoon in the Conway...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701 near Conway, four sent to hospital
A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation

Latest News

Mayor Marilyn Hatley has served as North Myrtle Beach's Mayor since 2001. Wayne Troutman, has...
Newcomer seeks to unseat longtime mayor in North Myrtle Beach mayoral race
.
Newcomer seeks to unseat longtime mayor in North Myrtle Beach mayoral race
.
Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks with members of the press in Greenville on Oct....
Graham says Biden policies at border are overwhelming agents, putting national security at risk
VIDEO: Congress working on infrastructure bill
VIDEO: Congress working on infrastructure bill