Self Care Saturday with Grace Revealed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Self-Care Saturday, the 23rd of October 2021, from 10am-2pm.

3 Topics will be covered:

-Basics of Self-Care

-Biology of Burnout by Nurse Practitioner

-Benefits of Community over Isolation

$25 to Register on Eventbrite, $10 Add-on for lunch! Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care-saturday-tickets-186662672077

Location: 4811 Highway 17 Bypass South, Suite #4, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Why come? If you are a high-performer dealing with chronic stress, anxiety and feeling overwhelmed is the perfect time to come this weekend. It will leave you feeling refreshed, stable, and courageous for change.

Grace Revealed was birthed out of Layla Hartmann’s personal experience with burnout and adrenal crisis from stress. Layla went from debilitating burnout, adrenal fatigue, chronic stress, and self-destructive patterns to being the being awarded the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year award by the Myrtle Beach area Chamber of Commerce. She genuinely believes no one should have to recover alone and is why she devotes her time and energy to Grace Revealed Self-Care workshops!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.