Restaurants participating in ‘Woofdown Wednesday’ for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several restaurants along the Grand Strand are teaming up with the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach to raise money for animals in need.
The restaurants will be donating up to 20% of their sales to the non-profit on “Woofdown Wednesday.”
The “Top Dog” award will be presented to the restaurant generating the highest donation, while the “Purr-Fect Partner” award will go to the second highest.
The restaurants participating are:
Bully’s Pub & Grill
4868 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582. From 4-9 pm
Chris’ Pizza and Pub
170 Surfrider Blvd. Longs, SC 29568
Crab Catchers
4474 Waterfront Ave. Little River, SC, 29566. From 4 -9 pm
Daddio’s Pub
4480 Mineola Ave. Little River, SC, 29566.
Ella’s Ice Cream
1516 Hwy 17 North, Unit 6 North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582.
Crooked Hammock Brewery
4924 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582. From 4-9 pm.
Key West Crazy Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
4492 Waterfront Ave. Little River, SC, 29566.
Ledo Pizza
220 Hwy 17 N. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582.
LuLu’s North Myrtle Beach
4954 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582.
Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill
4495 Mineola Ave. Little River, SC, 29566
Rapone Brick Oven & Italian Kitchen
3303 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582
The Marina Bar & Grill
2051 Bridgeview Court North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Snooky’s on the Water
4495 Baker St. Little River, SC, 29566.
Twelve 33 Distillery
593 Hwy 90 E. Little River, SC, 29566. Bottle sales only.
