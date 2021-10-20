Submit a Tip
Restaurants participating in ‘Woofdown Wednesday’ for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

Several restaurants along the Grand Strand are teaming up with the Humane Society of North...
Several restaurants along the Grand Strand are teaming up with the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach to raise money for animals in need.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several restaurants along the Grand Strand are teaming up with the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach to raise money for animals in need.

The restaurants will be donating up to 20% of their sales to the non-profit on “Woofdown Wednesday.”

The “Top Dog” award will be presented to the restaurant generating the highest donation, while the “Purr-Fect Partner” award will go to the second highest.

The restaurants participating are:

Bully’s Pub & Grill

4868 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582. From 4-9 pm

Chris’ Pizza and Pub

170 Surfrider Blvd. Longs, SC 29568

Crab Catchers

4474 Waterfront Ave. Little River, SC, 29566. From 4 -9 pm

Daddio’s Pub

4480 Mineola Ave. Little River, SC, 29566.

Ella’s Ice Cream

1516 Hwy 17 North, Unit 6 North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582.

Crooked Hammock Brewery

4924 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582. From 4-9 pm.

Key West Crazy Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

4492 Waterfront Ave. Little River, SC, 29566.

Ledo Pizza

220 Hwy 17 N. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582.

LuLu’s North Myrtle Beach

4954 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582.

Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill

4495 Mineola Ave. Little River, SC, 29566

Rapone Brick Oven & Italian Kitchen

3303 Hwy 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582

The Marina Bar & Grill

2051 Bridgeview Court North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.

Snooky’s on the Water

4495 Baker St. Little River, SC, 29566.

Twelve 33 Distillery

593 Hwy 90 E. Little River, SC, 29566. Bottle sales only.

