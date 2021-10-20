Report: Sun Belt Conference considering expansion by up to four schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is reportedly be getting more neighbors in its athletics conference.

Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Sun Belt Conference is considering expansion by up to four schools. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel added that the four schools being considered are Marshall, Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and James Madison.

Sources: The Sun Belt is examining expansion. The league is considering adding up to four schools. Among those targeted are Southern Miss, Marshall, ODU and James Madison. Also, Conference USA is exploring additions. Those include Liberty and James Madison. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 20, 2021

The move comes as another Group of Five conferences is set to make realignment moves this week. Multiple reports suggest the American Athletic Conference is set to add six schools from Conference-USA as early as this week.

Marshall and Southern Mississippi also currently compete in C-USA but were not invited to join the AAC. Meanwhile, Thamel reported C-USA is considering adding Liberty and James Madison.

Officials from the Sun Belt Conference or the schools involved have not commented on the report as of Wednesday afternoon.

