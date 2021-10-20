North Myrtle Beach leaders say they’re owed a portion of leftover RIDE ll funds

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s controversy and confusion surrounding $30 million left over from an initiative aimed at improving Horry County roads.

Horry County Council voted last night to put that money from the Ride II project towards improving Highway 90. However, one city in the county has already spoken up and said some of those dollars belong to them.

During Tuesday’s meeting, councilman Harold Worley said he’d been in communication with the City of North Myrtle Beach and those talks left him a bit concerned about the future of the leftover money.

“The chairman asked me if I would approach the city manager of North Myrtle Beach, Mike Mahaney, and I did, and he got back to me the next day with a letter saying they want their $6 million,” Worley said during the meeting.

WMBF News followed up with the City of North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday about these statements.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling says some of the taxes from RIDE ll were collected in their jurisdiction and that’s why they want to see a portion of the extra money being used on their city roads and its transportation needs.

Dowling also provided an email correspondence between Mahaney and Worley discussing the funds.

“The elected officials of North Myrtle Beach want their roughly $6 million of the above for road projects in the city,” Mahaney wrote.

For council members, the lingering question now becomes whether they can commit the leftover money to other municipalities. These concerns were echoed Tuesday.

“North Myrtle Beach wants their portion of that $30 million, Myrtle Beach will probably want their portion and Surfside and on and on,” said councilmember Bill Howard. “So now it’s not $30 million anymore. Maybe they won’t ask for their money and we can use it. We’ve been allocating it all along. So it’s a question up in the air.”

Councilman Johnny Vaught said the county has been advised by their attorney on this matter and feels they’re standing on solid ground.

“The law says it goes to the general fund of the entity that collected it and the entity that collected it was Horry County,” Vaught said. “We don’t believe they have a leg to stand on legally but then you can sue anybody for anything.”

WMBF News reached out to other municipalities to determine the amount of RIDE II funds they feel they’re owed. City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said city council has not discussed the matter as of Wednesday.

