No. 14 CCU heads to Boone for Wednesday night showdown against App State

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 14/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 2-0 SBC) will head to Boone, N.C. to face off with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 1-1 SBC) in a pivotal Sun Belt Conference matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be nationally televised live on ESPN2. The game will also be carried live on the radio at WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and on the WRNN 99.5 FM Myrtle Beach TuneIn App. The game will also air on SiriusXM 137, XM 201, and online at 981.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• The Chanticleers were ranked in both top 25 national preseason polls to start the season for the first time in program history.

• The Chants were ranked again in both the AP and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches polls, (Oct. 17), which marks 19-straight polls (weeks) that Coastal has been ranked since breaking into the polls in October 2020.

Coastal in the Rankings in 2021

DATE AP COACHES CFP

Preseason 22 24 N/A

Sept. 7 17 19 N/A

Sept. 12 16 18 N/A

Sept. 19 17 17 N/A

Sept. 26 16 16 N/A

Oct. 3 15 15 N/A

Oct. 10 15 15 N/A

Oct. 17 14 16 N/A

ELITE COMPANY

• Since the start of the 2020 season, the Chanticleers have put themselves in an elite company going 17-1 overall entering this week of play.

Record Since the Start of the 2020 Season

RANK TEAM RECORD

1. Alabama 19-1

2. Coastal Carolina 17-1

3. Cincinnati 15-1

4. Georgia 15-2

3. BYU * 16-3

*One of BYU’s losses came to Coastal Carolina

UNBEATENS IN 2021

• Coastal Carolina is one of just 11 unbeaten teams that remain in all of FBS this season.

Undefeated Teams To-Date in 2021

TEAM RECORD

Georgia 7-0

Michigan State 7-0

UTSA 7-0

Oklahoma 7-0

Coastal Carolina 6-0

Cincinnati 6-0

Oklahoma State 6-0

Michigan 6-0

Wake Forest 6-0

SMU 6-0

San Diego State 6-0

BOWL BOUND

• With the Chanticleers’ 52-20 win at Arkansas State (Oct. 7) two weeks ago, Coastal became the first team in all of FBS to become bowl eligible with six wins.

• With their six wins, the Chants are headed to a bowl for the second-straight season and only their second bowl in program history since moving to the FBS level full-time in 2017.

SUN BELT STREAK

• The Chanticleers enter Sun Belt Conference play this week at Appalachian State (Oct. 20) riding an 11-game winning streak in conference play.

• The Chanticleers won their final conference game in 2019 and went a perfect 8-0 in SBC play last season on their way to the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship title.

• CCU is off to a 2-0 start this year in SBC with wins over ULM (Oct. 2) and at Arkansas State (Oct. 7).

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

10/3/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/7/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

12/12/20 at Troy W, 42-38

10/2/21 ULM W, 59-6

10/7/21 at Arkansas State W, 52-20

NON-SATURDAY GAMES

• Coastal enters Wednesday night’s game at Appalachian State (Oct. 20) at 8-5 all-time in non-traditional Saturday contests.

• The Chanticleers are 2-0 all-time on Wednesdays and have won seven of its nine non-Saturday games since moving up to the FBS level beginning in 2016.

• In fact, the Chants have won each of their last five non-Saturday games, including three thus far this season.

CCU on Wednesday Nights

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

9/12/18 at Campbell W, 58-21

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

CCU in Non-Saturday Games in FBS

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/17/16 Liberty W, 42-7

9/12/18 at Campbell W, 58-21

11/23/18 at South Alabama L, 28-31

11/7/19 Louisiana L, 7-48

9/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

9/2/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

9/10/21 Kansas W, 49-22

10/7/21 at Arkansas State W, 52-20

ROAD STREAK

• Coastal will head to App State (Oct. 20) on a six-game winning streak in true road games.

Winning Streak in True Road Contests

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

9/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

12/12/20 at Troy W, 42-38

12/18/21 at Buffalo W, 28-25

10/7/21 at Arkansas State W, 52-20

• The Chants’ last true road loss came on the road at ULM, 45-52, on Nov. 23, 2019.

100TH CONFERENCE GAME

• Coastal’s Sun Belt Conference game on Wednesday at Appalachian State (Oct. 20) will mark the 100th conference game in the program’s 19-year history.

Conference History

2003-15 Big South 44-21

2017-pres. Sun Belt 16-18

18 Years - 60-39

CHAMPIONS CLASH

• Wednesday night’s matchup between Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State will present a championship clash, as each of the last five Sun Belt Conference Football championship titles have been won by either of these two schools.

Past Five SBC Champions

YEAR CHAMPION

2016 Appalachian State / Arkansas State

2017 Appalachian State / Troy

2018 Appalachian State

2019 Appalachian State

2020 Coastal Carolina

EAST DIVISION FAVORITES

• Coastal Carolina, the 2020 Sun Belt Champions, were picked to finish first in the East Division along with the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

• The Chanticleers matched Appalachian State with 44 total points each but tallied six first-place votes to the Mountaineers’ four.

SERIES VERSUS APP STATE

• The Chanticleers are 1-6 all-time versus Appalachian State, including having gone 0-5 all-time versus the Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

• CCU defeated Appalachian State for the first time last season, coming from behind in a 34-23 home win at Brooks Stadium in Sun Belt Conference play.

• Since Coastal joined the Sun Belt in 2017, the Chants are 1-3 versus the Mountaineers as FBS conference foes.

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

9/17/05 at Appalachian State L, 3-30

11/25/06 at #1 Appalachian State + L, 28-45

9/29/12 at #17 Appalachian State L, 14-55

10/21/17 at Appalachian State * L, 29-37

11/3/18 at Coastal Carolina * L, 7-23

9/28/19 at Appalachian State * L, 37-56

11/21/20 at Coastal Carolina * W, 34-23

+ NCAA D1 FCS Playoffs

* Sun Belt Conference game

AT THE ROCK

• Coastal Carolina is 0-5 all-time in games played at Kidd Brewer Stadium or The Rock.

• The five losses at Appalachian State are tied with CCU’s five losses (2-5) at Liberty’s Williams Stadium for the most by the Chanticleers at a visiting team’s home field.

Most Road Losses Versus Opponent

OPPONENT AWAY RECORD

Appalachian State 0-5

Liberty 2-5

Charleston Southern 3-4

Arkansas State 1-2

Georgia Southern 0-2

ULM 0-2

North Dakota State 0-2

South Carolina 0-2

Towson 0-2

Stony Brook 0-2

16 teams 0-1

SCOUTING THE MOUNTAINEERS

• The Appalachian State Mountaineers, who were picked along with Coastal Carolina to win the East Division in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Coaches Poll, are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt this year.

• The Mountaineers are coming off a 41-13 conference road loss at Louisiana (Oct. 12) last week, their lone conference loss of the season.

• Since App State joined the Sun Belt in 2014, the Mountaineers are 50-10 against teams from the league (27-4 at home).

• The Mountaineers’ offense is second in the SBC behind only Coastal Carolina in scoring at 31.5 points per game and is third in the league in total offense at 436.7 yards per game.

• App State has the Sun Belt’s No. 1 rusher with Nate Noel at 553 yards (92.2 per game), while Camerun Peoples leads the league with eight rushing touchdowns even though he’s missed the last two games.

• Graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice has completed 66 percent of his passes (119-for-180) for 1493 yards and eight touchdowns but has also thrown five interceptions.

• The App State defense is fourth in the Sun Belt in rushing defense (177.3 ypg), fifth in scoring defense (23.5 ppg), fifth in total defense (380.0 ypg), and sixth in passing defense (240.8 ypg).

• Veteran lineman D’Marco Jackson leads the Sun Belt at 9.5 tackles a game (57 total), tied for second at 1.7 tackles-for-loss per game (10.0 total), and is tied for fifth at 0.7 sacks per game (4.0 total) this season.

