Myrtle Beach Chamber disappointed after Horry County Council votes down I-73 funding

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is responding after the Horry County Council voted down a resolution that would help to fund the completion of I-73.

Funding over the roadway has become a major issue in recent weeks.

In early October, Gov. Henry McMaster said he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million to help fund the completion of the interstate from I-95 to the Grand Strand, which is expected to cost $1.6 million. The governor said that the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion, while the federal and local governments are responsible for the other half. It would mean that local governments in Horry, Dillon and Marion counties would have to help with funding.

Some Horry County councilmembers said they want to wait and see if the federal government and other local municipalities would dedicate money to the completion of the interstate. Others stated that money needs to be spent on local roads in need of improvements.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the resolution for Horry County to commit $4.2 million in hospitality fees for the next 30 years to the proposed project failed. Five voted in favor while six voted against the resolution.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce sent an email asking people to thank their councilmember who voted in favor of funding the I-73 project.

If you’re receiving this email it means that your County Council member was one of the 5 members of Horry County Council that displayed leadership and voted for a critical economic development and public safety priority: Interstate 73. Unfortunately, there were 6 members of Council last night that blocked progress on this needed corridor for our area. Make no mistake about it: we need local and county support for this Interstate and there will be additional votes at County Council. Send a message today to your Council member to thank them and encourage them to keep fighting the good fight. We can’t afford not to.

Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, released the following statement to WMBF News Wednesday night:

“In order to show appreciation to the Horry County Council members who voted for funding Interstate 73, the Chamber sent an email specifically to members in those districts urging them to thank their councilman. What is clear from last night is that all council members support I-73, there’s just a healthy debate about how to fund the project. We know that those who voted against funding it at this time still see the value in the interstate.”

