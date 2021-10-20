Led by Arafi, CCU women’s golf wins in record-fashion at 2021 Buccaneer Classic

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Tiffany Arafi shot a CCU record-low individual 54-hole score of 201, 15-under par, to claim first-place medalist honors and lead the Coastal women’s golf team to the team title with a three-round team score of 839, 25-under par, at the Buccaneer Classic held at the Oak Point Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C.

All five Chanticleers in the lineup shot under par on the final day of play on Tuesday, while three of the five finished in the top-10 on the individual leaderboard for the tournament.

Arafi, who set a new individual 36-hole score school-record of 132, 12-under par, on Monday with rounds of 68 and 64, shot a 69, 3-under par, over the final round of play on Tuesday to pull away for the individual win with a combined score of 201, 15-under par.

The previous record for the lowest individual 54-hole score was a 205, 11-under par, by Nicole Abelar last spring at the River Landing Classic in North Carolina.

The senior led the tournament field with a 2.67, -5, par-3 scoring average, was third for the tournament with a 3.92, -1, par-4 scoring average, and sat atop of the individual field with a par-5 scoring average of 4.47, -8, for the event.

She also led the entire tournament field with 18 birdies to go along with 33 pars over her 54-holes of play.

As a team, the Chanticleers carded rounds of 289, 273, and 277 to run away from the field and win by 12 shots with a 54-hole team score of 839, 25-under par. The 54-hole team score of 839 is the lowest-54-hole team score in program history, besting the previous record of 849, +9, at the Evie Odom Invitational earlier this month.

Like CCU’s second-round 273, the Chants’ third-round 277, 11-under par, was the lowest team round on the day. The round of 277 marks the third-lowest 18-hole team score in CCU history behind the second-round 273 yesterday and a 276, 12-under par, last year at the River Landing Classic.

Fellow senior Caitlin Evans-Brand closed out the tournament with a final round 70, 2-under par, to place third overall with a 54-hole score of 209, 7-under par, with rounds of 71, 68, and 70.

Evans-Brand led the tournament field with a par-4 scoring average of 3.79, -5, over the three rounds of play, and finished the event with 15 birdies and 32 pars overall. Her 54-hole score of 209 is the second-lowest in her CCU career.

Freshman Sara Sarrion shot a career-low round 69, 3-under par, on Tuesday to finish in a tie for ninth overall with her 54-hole score of 215, 1-under par, with rounds of 76, 70, and 69. The first-year Chant led the entire tournament field with 42 pars and to go along with seven birdies over the two days of play.

Just one shot back of Sarrion was fellow Chant Sophia Carlsen, as the junior carded rounds of 74, 71, and 71, to place in a tie for 12th overall at 216, even par. On the final round of play, Carlsen recorded three birdies and 13 pars, to total 38 pars and eight birdies over her three rounds of play.

Rounding out the lineup for the Chants was redshirt junior Jenjira Jinangkul who also shot under par with a round of 69, 3-under par, on Tuesday. Combined with her rounds of 78 and 77 on Monday, Jinangkul finished in a tie for 31st overall with a score of 224, +8. Over her final 18 holes, Jinangkul was tied for third on the day with five birdies to go along with 11 pars.

Playing as an individual at the two-day event, Maika Llarena shot an 80, +8, on Tuesday, to give her rounds of 74, 84, and 80 for a 54-hole tournament score of 238, +22.

The Chants finished ahead of fellow Sun Belt Conference member Georgia Southern, who placed second with a team score of 851, 13-under par. Limestone (857, -7), Western Carolina (827, +8), and Houston Baptist (878, +14) rounded out the top five on the leaderboard.

As a team, the Chanticleers led the tournament field in par-4 scoring (3.98, -2) and par-5 scoring (4.84, -12), and also led the field with 56 birdies. Coastal was also tied with Western Carolina for the most pars over the 54 holes of play with 177 as a team.

The Chanticleers will close out the 2021 fall schedule at The Club at Olde Stone Intercollegiate hosted by Louisville on Oct. 25-26 in Bowling Green, Ky.

