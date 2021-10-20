Leaders one step closer to limiting construction noise in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Neighbors who have been dealing with early morning and late-night construction, may get some peace and quiet soon.

Horry County Council voted in favor Monday night of changing the code of ordinances to limit the hours of when construction can happen in residential neighborhoods.

Currently, construction crews are allowed to work from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., seven days a week.

But Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus received multiple complaints from homeowners near Surfside Beach about construction noise happening late at night.

He proposed changing the time of building construction to 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The ordinance states that this is for “property located within a platted major residential subdivision.”

A third reading of the ordinance must be passed before it is enacted.

