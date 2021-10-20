Submit a Tip
John McLaren, a caddie of ‘extraordinary ability,’ to retire

John McLaren, center, caddie for Paul Casey, looks on at the 16th tee box during the final...
John McLaren, center, caddie for Paul Casey, looks on at the 16th tee box during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — John McLaren is set to retire early next year after 31 years as a caddie.

What makes him stand out is being of “extraordinary ability.”

Those are the words that define the category of his visa.

McLaren was a rarity back in the day for being the first to get an O-1 visa to be able to caddie for an American player.

He and Scott Dunlap used tournament results to show the immigration courts that McLaren, who is British, was outstanding in his field.

Those visa categories typically are for artists and science researchers. In this case, it was for a caddie.

