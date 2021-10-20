Horry County police introduce two new bloodhound puppies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is welcoming two new members to the force.

The department took to Facebook Wednesday morning to introduce Pepper and Reba, bloodhound puppies from Kentucky.

“They’re 11 weeks old and, even as big as they are already, they have lots of growing and learning to do,” the department said in the post.

Pepper and Reba – who are both from the same litter - will join the department’s bloodhound team after about a year of training.

Officials say Pepper is a ‘grant puppy’ who was received through the Jimmy Ryce Center Bloodhound Network.

Since they were already budgeted for a new bloodhound, the department decided to add Pepper’s sister, Reba, to the team.

“To Pepper’s and Reba’s handlers, Sgt. Miller and Pfc. Soles, we wish you many years of partnership over successful tracks and well-earned treats - good luck and stay safe,” the department said in the post.

