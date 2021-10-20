Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were heated moments on Tuesday night as councilmembers and members of the community gave their input on two major roadways in Horry County.

On the agenda was a resolution for Horry County to commit $4.2 million dollars in hospitality fees for the next 30 years to the proposed I-73 project. The second resolution was to dedicate about $30 million in extra Ride II money for Highway 90 improvements.

The resolution for the I-73 funding came after Gov. Henry McMaster said he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million to help fund the completion of the interstate, which is expected to cost a total of $1.6 billion. The governor said that the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion, while the federal and local governments are responsible for the other half. It would mean that local governments in Horry, Dillon and Marion counties would have to help with funding.

During the public input session, several people took the podium where they stated they did not support funding of I-73 that would run from I-95 to the Grand Strand. Some stated that county leaders need to focus on funding local roads that are in dire need of improvements and public safety.

Following public comment, there was a motion to table both the I-73 and Highway 90 resolutions. It sparked a nearly hour-long debate over road funding, mostly about I-73 and Horry County’s role in paying for it.

Some councilmembers said that Horry County needs to wait and see if the federal government and other local municipalities and governments would dedicate money to the completion of the interstate.

So far, the Dillon County Council has already announced that it does not support the proposed I-73 route because there aren’t any on or exit ramps in Dillon County. The Dillon County GOP also stated that it believes I-73 would hurt the county’s economy because it relies heavily on revenue from beach travelers and worries that will be lost if I-73 is built. to oppose the proposed I-73

Some Horry County councilmembers also brought up that the $300 million the governor dedicated to the project isn’t set in stone yet because it must be passed by lawmakers first.

In the end, the motion to table both resolutions failed, and councilmembers voted on them.

The Highway 90 funding resolution unanimously passed. One amendment was made to the original resolution, which was to extend Highway 90 improvements to the northern portion of the roadway, past S.C. 22 in the Fairmont area.

The I-73 funding resolution failed 5 to 6, with councilmembers Harold Worley, Johnny Gardner, Al Allen, Danny Hardee, Mark Causey and Orton Bellamy voting against it.

