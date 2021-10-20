Horry County Animal Care Center partners with ‘No Kill South Carolina’ to help save animals statewide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center has made a commitment to make South Carolina a No Kill state when it comes to animals in shelters.

The HCACC signed an agreement in September to be a “No Kill South Carolina” partner, which means that the center no longer euthanizes healthy adoptable animals.

Shelters, rescue groups and clinics that partner with No Kill South Carolina are committed to focusing on lifesaving efforts on South Carolina animals. They also provide daily care of all animals and ensure that no animal is bred or used for breeding purposes.

The goal of No Kill South Carolina is to increase the live release rate of animals who are brought into shelters and reduce the overpopulation of homeless animals.

During a public safety committee meeting earlier this month, it was revealed the HCACC increased its live release rate to 80.83% which is compared to 51% the year prior.

Some of the No Kill South Carolina strategies is to find homes for homeless animals through open adoption programs, fostering at-risk animals, reuniting loved ones with their furry family member who may be lost and saving the lives of abused, abandoned and unwanted animals.

The organization also fights animal cruelty by working with law enforcement agencies and advocating for stronger laws.

