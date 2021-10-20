Grand Strand Health hosts 3rd annual opioid take-back Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Health announced Tuesday it is hosting its third annual opioid take back event on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications

Crush the Crisis aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

“Opioid addiction is a national health crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the issue,” said Dr. George Helmrich, chief medical officer of Grand Strand Health. “A significant number of opioid addictions and deaths come from individuals accessing unused opioid prescriptions from family and friends. Our ‘Crush the Crisis’ events help communities across the country properly dispose of these medications while educating the public about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

Prescription medications can be disposed of at Grand Strand Medical Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department will be collecting unneeded or expired medications including opioids.

Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection process.

Last year, Grand Strand Health collected a city record-breaking 123,424 individual prescription medications totaling 245 pounds.

To further help combat the nation’s opioid crisis, HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Grand Strand Health, proudly partners with and provides clinical insight to the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) Action Collaborative on Countering the U.S. Opioid Epidemic. HCA Healthcare has committed $500,000 to the Collaborative to support the development of safer pain management protocols and reversal of the opioid crisis.

Directions to Grand Strand Event Location

From Hwy 17 Bypass, turn on 79th Ave. N. Then make a left on Doug White Drive at the blue Grand Strand Medical Center sign. Keep straight, and follow the signs directing you to the parking lot where the drive-through event will take place.

For more information, please call (833) 582-1970 or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events

FLORENCE COUNTY:

City of Florence Police Department will conduct a drive-in drug take back event Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. John’s on South Dargan Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to safely dispose of your expired and unneeded prescriptions.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a drive-in drug take back event Saturday, Oct. 23, at Litchfield Exchange, 14329 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, S.C., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People are invited to turn in unwanted or unneeded prescription pills or capsules during the event.

No liquids or syringes will be accepted.

At other times, people with unwanted medications may visit the sheriff’s office at 430 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, or the office in Litchfield Exchange to dispose of them properly Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

