Florence Police Department: 1 injured in W. Dixie Street shooting Wednesday

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating after a victim was shot Wednesday afternoon on W. Dixie Street.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of W. Dixie Street at approximately 2:44 p.m.

Officers located the victim and render aid until the victim could be transported to the hospital by EMS, the report states.  

Florence Police Department said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

According to the report, shortly after the incident, officers detained a person of interest.

This is an active investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

