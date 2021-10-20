FIRST ALERT: Warmer end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another brisk start to the day will be followed by warmer temperatures this afternoon and plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will drop our temperatures just in time for the weekend! (WMBF)

Highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies. Once again, temperatures will be comfortable for any afternoon and evening plans!

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures increasing a bit more each day with the upper 70s on the beaches and the lower 80s inland. Regardless, it will still be nice for Thursday and Friday.

The only rain chance through the weekend arrives on Friday with a weak cold front that moves into the area. This will bring a few more clouds and just a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower.

The weak front moves off shore Friday night and allows slightly cooler weather to arrive for the upcoming weekend. The latest front will not be nearly as the strong front this past weekend. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Saturday and Sunday only drop into middle 70s. A great weekend for any outdoor plans!

