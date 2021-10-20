Doctors stress importance of mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Roughly 365,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year across the United States, with 40,000 women succumbing to the disease.

Medical experts at Tidelands Health say it’s one of the most common cancers they see, and the best way to detect it is through screening. Due to new technology, Tidelands Health doctors have reduced the risk of dying from breast cancer by up to 40%.

The technological advancements have led to women with stage four breast cancer surviving, but still, early detection is paramount.

”You know the difference between me taking care of a one centimeter tumor and a five centimeter tumor, you can’t even begin to describe it. I can cure almost all one centimeter tumors but five centimeters have a higher capacity to be in the limp nods right outside the breast, so you will probably have to have a mastectomy for a tumor that size. Early detection, I know it’s cliché. but it is so critical for all the cancers that we treat,” said Dr. Craig Brackett, director of the Tidelands Health breast cancer program.

Unfortunately, as a result of COVID-19, Tidelands Health doctors say they saw an increase in the number of advanced cases.

Doctors say many women have been skipping their appointments during the pandemic, and now when they do come back in, doctors are seeing more advanced cases of breast cancer.

“When we tried to get people back in, people just weren’t coming in. So we saw a lot of patients that came in, you know, it had been two years since their mammogram. Now that things are opening back up, we are pretty much back on schedule on getting screened, but we are having to deal with folks that haven’t been screened in the past two year so now we are seeing a lot more advanced cancers,” Brackett said.

Tidelands Health is launching a special effort called “Safe in Our Care” to help patients stay on top of their health screenings amid the pandemic.

