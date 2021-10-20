Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Coast Pizza

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Craving the dough and a local pizza? In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads over to Coast Pizza to try out some of their specialty items!

Coast Pizza is located at 9660 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and offers a variety of options for both pizza and non-pizza items.

Their menu features everything from pizzas, appetizers, wings, hoagies and wraps, cheesesteaks, sandwiches and even more! Whatever you are craving, they have something to satisfy that hunger!

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of their favorites in the restaurant. You can watch the entire interview and taste testing in the video above!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

