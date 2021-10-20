Crews respond to structure fire on Water Tower Road, public asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Longs Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call on Water Tower Road near Highway 90 at 7:48 a.m., according to officials.

The scene is active, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

