Crews respond to structure fire on Water Tower Road, public asked to avoid area

Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Longs Wednesday morning.
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Longs Wednesday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Longs Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call on Water Tower Road near Highway 90 at 7:48 a.m., according to officials.

The scene is active, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

