Crews respond to structure fire after person barricades themselves inside Longs home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are responding to reports of a structure fire Wednesday morning after a person barricaded themselves inside a home in Longs, officials say.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call on Water Tower Road near Highway 90 at 7:48 a.m., according to officials.

Brennan Cavanaugh, Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said a person barricaded themselves in the home after the sheriff’s office attempted an eviction.

Water Tower Road is currently blocked due to the incident.

The scene is active, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Horry County police and SWAT have responded.

