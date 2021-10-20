Submit a Tip
Community Champion: Angie Moncrief with Meals on Wheels

By Ian Klein
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF is highlighting the champions in our community who make a difference in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities.

Before joining Meals on Wheels of Horry County Angie Moncrief worked as a nurse.

Her life took a new direction when she felt her faith tell her it was time for a change and became one of the leaders of Meals On Wheels.

Moncrief says she loves going to work every day and finding ways to help those in our community who need it the most.

Meals on Wheels is looking for new drivers to pick up drop off routes after seeing their number of routes nearly double.

Angie says she encourages anyone to find a way to volunteer and give back to their community.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

