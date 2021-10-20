Coastal’s Likely, McCall garner midseason All-America recognition

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely and Grayson McCall have both been recognized for their outstanding 2021 seasons to date, as the tandem both earned midseason All-America honors halfway through the 2021 season.

Likely has been named to the ESPN, Associated Press, and The Athletic’s midseason All-America teams, while McCall was named to The Athletic’s midseason All-America second-team.

Named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week, a CFPA Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week, the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, and earning a spot on the PFF Team of the Week two weeks ago after his career night at Arkansas State (Oct. 7), Likely is second on the team with 27 catches for 513 yards but leads the team and the Sun Belt with eight touchdown catches.

Likely’s team-high eight receiving touchdowns lead the Sun Belt and rank fourth nationally, while his 513 receiving yards are third in the Sun Belt and 36th nationally.

In his career night at Arkansas State (Oct. 7), he hauled in a career-high eight receptions for a career-high 232 yards and a CCU single-game record four touchdowns. He set a new Sun Belt record becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game, and also became the first-ever Chant to catch four TD passes in a game.

His four touchdown catches in the win were tied for the second-most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player while his 232 receiving yards were the third-most in SBC single-game history. His 232 receiving yards were also the second-most in a single game in CCU’s 19-year history and the most-ever by a tight end.

This season, McCall ranks among the nation’s leaders in several offensive statistical categories. The redshirt sophomore quarterback leads the nation in completion percentage (79.8), passing efficiency (234.3), and yards per pass attempt (13.56).

He also ranks third nationally in passing yards per completion (16.99), 17th in passing touchdowns (14), 17th in points responsible for per game (17.0), 23rd in points responsible for on the season (102), 34th in passing yards per game (246.3), 35th in total offensive yards per game (260.0), and 43rd in passing yards (1,478).

McCall enters Wednesday’s contest at Appalachian State having thrown for over 200 yards in five of six games this season and tossed two or more touchdown passes five times this year and a total of 14 times in just 19 games played in his CCU career.

No. 14/16 Coastal (6-0, 2-0 SBC), which has won six-straight games this season and 11-straight Sun Belt Conference games dating back to 2019, will hit the road for a key Sun Belt East Division matchup at Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Boone, N.C. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

