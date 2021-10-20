Submit a Tip
Coast Pizza in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From pizza to calzone, stromboli, wings, subs, and more. Coast Pizza at the Galleria Shopping Center in Myrtle Beach pride themselves on fresh, delicious food.

Locally owned and operated, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the great customer service and care that goes into every bite. We loved taste testing on this week’s Dining with Dockery, learning how to make their famous calzone, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

