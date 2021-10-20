Submit a Tip
CCU’s Brouse named Sun Belt women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week

CCU junior Megan Brouse recorded her first-career hat trick last Friday.
CCU junior Megan Brouse recorded her first-career hat trick last Friday.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University’s Megan Brouse has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Notably, it is the first conference weekly award this season for the Chanticleers and the first career honor for the junior forward.

The Phoenix, AZ native has made an impact for the Chanticleers so far this season, appearing in all 14 matches and starting eight.

Brouse logged 70 minutes and recorded her first career hat trick on the road last Friday (Oct. 15) in Coastal’s 4-1 win over Georgia Southern.

In the process, she became the Chants’ 2021 season-leading scorer with her six total goals. Notably, her hat trick was the first for Coastal Carolina since November 2016 and helped CCU earn the program’s 200th all-time victory.

Coastal now gets set to welcome Little Rock and Arkansas State to Conway for the final two matches of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday and Noon ET on Sunday.

