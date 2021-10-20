Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.

Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.(Source: WYFF via Barksdale family)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The family of a 4-year-old shot and killed over the weekend is remembering the child in photos and planning a memorial.

Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Deputies said it appeared another child shot Kingston.

The child’s family released a number of photos and said they are planning a balloon release Friday to honor Kingston’s memory.

Capt. Jimmy Bolt, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the Tall Pines mobile home park along White Horse Road for a shooting involving a child.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office said Kingston died shortly after he arrived.

The shooting has been ruled an accident.

No charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday afternoon in the Conway...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701 near Conway, four sent to hospital
A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation

Latest News

The department took to Facebook Wednesday morning to introduce Pepper and Reba, bloodhound...
Horry County police introduce two new bloodhound puppies
Medical experts at Tidelands Health say it’s one of the most common cancers they see, and the...
Doctors stress importance of mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Doctors stress importance of mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Doctors stress importance of mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 20, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast