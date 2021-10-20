4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The family of a 4-year-old shot and killed over the weekend is remembering the child in photos and planning a memorial.

Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Deputies said it appeared another child shot Kingston.

The child’s family released a number of photos and said they are planning a balloon release Friday to honor Kingston’s memory.

Capt. Jimmy Bolt, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the Tall Pines mobile home park along White Horse Road for a shooting involving a child.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office said Kingston died shortly after he arrived.

The shooting has been ruled an accident.

No charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.