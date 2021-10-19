Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Winter Wonderland coming to Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -A new holiday festival is coming to downtown Myrtle Beach for 37 consecutive days. Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be held from Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2022 at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place overlooking Myrtle Beach’s Boardwalk and beachfront.

The inaugural event will feature a covered, outdoor ice-skating rink, a walk-through holiday lights experience and additional holiday-themed offerings.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the City of Myrtle Beach created the festival to provide a new family friendly holiday attraction. The City of Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department and Special Events staff will produce the event.

Several local businesses have already signed on to sponsor the festival. Current sponsors include Gay Dolphin Gift Cove at the Platinum level, HTC at the Gold level, Ripley’s Aquarium and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not at the Silver level and Magnolia Row at the Bronze level. MBACC and CVB will serve as the festival’s exclusive marketing sponsor, contributing advertising and marketing to drive local awareness as well as promoting the festival to visitors to encourage holiday visitation to the area.

“Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be a magical holiday experience for the entire family that will further solidify the Grand Strand as a year-round destination,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan. “We are excited to partner with the City on this festival and know it will add to the holiday events, attractions and theater shows already available to our residents and visitors.”

City of Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said, “We’ve had many requests for ice skating and are happy to provide an outdoor rink this winter for the whole family to enjoy. It’s a must-do destination for our winter vacationers, who enjoy Myrtle Beach in the off-season, and a great activity for local residents. Real ice, right on the Boulevard, will be real nice, especially with the light show for that special holiday flare. Many thanks to the business community for making this possible.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.
Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.
Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 701 and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash delays traffic on Highway 701 in Conway area
Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

gst
Overview of Flowers by Richard
gst
Eric do my job: Flowers by Richard Part 2
gst
More arrangements at Flowers by Richard
gst
Eric do my job: Flowers by Richard Part 1