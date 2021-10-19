Winter Wonderland coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -A new holiday festival is coming to downtown Myrtle Beach for 37 consecutive days. Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be held from Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2022 at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place overlooking Myrtle Beach’s Boardwalk and beachfront.

The inaugural event will feature a covered, outdoor ice-skating rink, a walk-through holiday lights experience and additional holiday-themed offerings.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the City of Myrtle Beach created the festival to provide a new family friendly holiday attraction. The City of Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department and Special Events staff will produce the event.

Several local businesses have already signed on to sponsor the festival. Current sponsors include Gay Dolphin Gift Cove at the Platinum level, HTC at the Gold level, Ripley’s Aquarium and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not at the Silver level and Magnolia Row at the Bronze level. MBACC and CVB will serve as the festival’s exclusive marketing sponsor, contributing advertising and marketing to drive local awareness as well as promoting the festival to visitors to encourage holiday visitation to the area.

“Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be a magical holiday experience for the entire family that will further solidify the Grand Strand as a year-round destination,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan. “We are excited to partner with the City on this festival and know it will add to the holiday events, attractions and theater shows already available to our residents and visitors.”

City of Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said, “We’ve had many requests for ice skating and are happy to provide an outdoor rink this winter for the whole family to enjoy. It’s a must-do destination for our winter vacationers, who enjoy Myrtle Beach in the off-season, and a great activity for local residents. Real ice, right on the Boulevard, will be real nice, especially with the light show for that special holiday flare. Many thanks to the business community for making this possible.”

