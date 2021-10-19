Week nine SCHSL football state media poll released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, ten local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee find themselves in the top ten in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Sumter

7. Lexington

8. Spring Valley

9. Hillcrest

10. Byrnes

CLASS 4A

1. Greenville (6)

2. Myrtle Beach (8)

3. South Pointe

4. A.C. Flora (3)

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. York

8. Irmo

9. West Florence

10. May River

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Timberland

6. Christ Church

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Barnwell

9. Saluda

10. Wade Hampton

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. Dixie

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Green Sea Floyds

