Week nine SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, ten local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee find themselves in the top ten in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Sumter
7. Lexington
8. Spring Valley
9. Hillcrest
10. Byrnes
CLASS 4A
1. Greenville (6)
2. Myrtle Beach (8)
3. South Pointe
4. A.C. Flora (3)
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. York
8. Irmo
9. West Florence
10. May River
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Aynor
10. Gilbert
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Timberland
6. Christ Church
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Barnwell
9. Saluda
10. Wade Hampton
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Dixie
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Green Sea Floyds
