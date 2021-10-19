Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina soldier killed in World War II accounted for after 75 years, officials say

Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder, 30, of Piedmont, South Carolina, was accounted for Sept. 23.
Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder, 30, of Piedmont, South Carolina, was accounted for Sept. 23.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYFF) - A South Carolina man who was killed during World War II has finally been accounted for and will receive a proper soldier’s burial in his Anderson County hometown, military officials said Monday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, said in a release that Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder, 30, of Piedmont, South Carolina, was accounted for Sept. 23.

Officials explained the circumstances of Linder’s death in this statement:

“In late 1944, Linder was assigned to Company E, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany, when he was reported missing in action on Nov. 16. German forces never listed him as a prisoner of war. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death on Nov. 17, 1945.”

The American Graves Registration Command conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but officials said they were unable to recover or identify Linder’s remains.

Linder was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, an agency historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-5431 Neuville, originally discovered by local residents shortly after a forest fire swept through the area in 1947, possibly belonged to Linder.

The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Linder’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Linder’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II.

A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Linder will be buried on Oct. 29, in Anderson, South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 701 and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash delays traffic on Highway 701 in Conway area
A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.
Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

.
Changes coming to North Myrtle Beach floods maps
Oct. 19, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
A member of the watershed master plan team adds a sticky note to a map to identify an area of...
Myrtle Beach leaders receive input from residents on new watershed master plan
Highs continue to climb into the middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start, comfortable afternoon ahead