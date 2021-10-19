Senior center reopening in Mt. Vernon to meet growing need in Loris community

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A senior center in the Loris community will be re-opening it’s doors, nearly a decade after the same location closed down.

The Mt. Vernon Senior Center will kick-off it’s soft grand opening on Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The facility is located at the former Mt. Vernon Community Center, at 3200 Highway 366 in Loris, the same building where the former senior center was located years back.

The Horry County Council on Aging Executive Director Elaine Gore says the senior center had to close due to staffing concerns.

She says their organization is seeing and serving more people who are moving into rural communities located near their senior center location in Loris and the North Strand Center in Little River.

Gore says that shows there’s a great need to have another facility available between that area, so they’re reopening the Mt. Vernon Senior Center.

She says the board for the Mt. Vernon Community Center donated the building to them at no cost. This put HCCOA in position to reopen the senior center inside the same facility as before.

Gore says it’s so important for seniors to have a place nearby to go for activities like exercise, nutrition courses and even bingo because it’ll benefit their physical, intellectual and social needs, especially since many weren’t able to go out as much because of the pandemic.

“A lot of people have been closed up in their homes,” Gore said. “When you’re alone and have not a lot of people to talk to, your mind can go wandering to places. Your mind is just like your brain, it needs to be exercised like your body or you’ll start declining.”

Gore says they plan to start off offering activities and a hot lunch to seniors three days a week. She hopes they’ll expand to five days early next year.

Gore says there is no charge for any of their programs, but they do take donations.

She added seniors must pay a $20 HCCOA membership fee a year which covers liability insurance.

Mt. Vernon will be the Horry County Council on Aging’s 11th operating senior center.

Gore says they plan to have a grand opening in January of next year.

For more information about the senior center services, Gore requests you contact her directly at (843)-503-8582.

