Report: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston

Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.(KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are at the scene of a plane crash in Waller County northwest of Houston.

ABC 13 in Houston reports the crash happened at the Houston Executive Airport. DPS officials told ABC 13 in Houston 21 people were on board and all made it out safe and only person was sent to the hospital with back injuries.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

