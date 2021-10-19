Over 100 animals find their ‘furever’ home during Horry County Animal Care Center’s adoption event

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 100 animals have found their families after Horry County Animal Care Center’s adoption event over the weekend.

The care center held the event on Saturday at Conway Ford, where the Horry County Animal Care Center was also able to provide free bags of pet food to those who adopted a four-legged friend.

It was all thanks to Chewy and The Humane Society of the United States who donated a truckload of pet food, cat litter and other supplies to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County animal shelter receives massive pet supply donation; offering free pet food to community

In total, 109 animals were adopted during the event.

The HCACC will be provided several opportunities for people in the community to snag a free bag or two of pet food to help feed their fur babies.

If you need a bag of dog or cat food, you can arrange a pick-up time at the Horry County Animal Care Center. Just email shelter@horrycounty.org to schedule a pick-up time for yourself or someone you may know who is in need of pet food.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.