North Myrtle Beach leaders vote in favor of updating flood maps, flood ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council made a step forward in protecting homes from floodwaters and helping those that suffer flood damage.

City leaders passed two first readings during Monday night’s council meeting. They passed the first reading to adopt FEMA’s revised Flood Insurance Study and Flood Insurance Rate Maps. They also passed updated flood ordinance that makes major changes to the original one.

The FEMA flood maps show updates across the county. April O’Leary, the founder of Horry County Rising, explained that these new flood maps guarantee that premiums are more accurate, more equitable and that property owners are required to have some level of protection.

The most recent revision to FEMA’s flood maps as they pertain to North Myrtle Beach happened back in August 1999.

If adopted, the new flood maps would go into effect on December 16.

The revised flood ordinance makes changes to most of the original document that adopted in 1983. It calls for change to where critical facilities like hospitals can be built and adds stricter guidelines to when old homes need to be upgraded to fit current flooding codes.

The two ordinances must go through one more reading before they are adopted.

