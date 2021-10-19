North Myrtle Beach City Council looks to implement new flood maps for first time in 20 years

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is looking at making changes to its flood ordinance and implement new flood maps.

“They last changed in 1999. In August of ‘99,” senior planner for the city of North Myrtle Beach Suzanne Pritchard said. “Technology has gotten a lot better since then, the elevation data has gotten better.”

First, the city council has to adopt the new FEMA flood maps. Those will go into effect on December 16.

The founder of Horry County Rising, April O’Leary, said the maps show updates countywide. O’Leary said everyone should check to see if their home is in the same zone, because it could change your flood insurance.

“This guarantees that premiums are more accurate, more equitable, and that these property owners, are required to have some level of protection,” O’Leary added.

Council also had a first reading of an updated flood ordinance.

“That ordinance was adopted in 1983, and it’s been piece meal updated throughout the years, but this is a wholesale revision,” Pritchard said.

The changes strike through most of the original document, and rewrite it for the first time. It calls for changes to where critical facilities like hospitals can be built, and adds stricter guidelines to when old homes need to be upgraded to fit current flooding codes.

When it comes to Horry County’s flood plan, the county and Horry County Rising are still looking for feedback. You can take this survey here, or email resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org with your thoughts.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.