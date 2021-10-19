Myrtle Beach police arrest man wanted in connection to missing N.C. woman’s death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/WBTV) – A man wanted on murder charges in connection to a missing North Carolina woman’s death was arrested in Myrtle Beach.

An incident report shows that Myrtle Beach police officers were called on Saturday afternoon to the Circle K gas station at 1100 North Kings Highway in reference to a wanted person.

Officer said they arrived and made contact with Charles William Combs and detained him.

“After being detained an NCIC hit on the offender was confirmed on the offender through the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for homicide,” the incident report states.

WMBF’s sister station, WBTV, reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police obtained a first-degree murder warrant against Combs in relation to the death of LaPorscha Baldwin.

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin. (Gastonia Police Department)

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia by family members on Oct. 10. Her abandoned car was found on I-85 south between the Sam Wilson Road exit and Belmont.

The City of Gastonia Police Department began investigating her disappearance. Detectives found that Baldwin was last seen in Gastonia.

CMPD’s Missing Persons Unit began assisting the Gastonia Police Department with the missing person investigation. The CMPD Homicide unit began investigating the homicide of Baldwin on Oct. 13.

The next day, CMPD Homicide Detectives collaborated with the Gastonia Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office located Baldwin deceased in Fairfield County, S.C.

The arrest in Myrtle Beach was also in collaboration with State Law Enforcement Division agents and CMPD Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT).

Combs is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

