Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701 near Conway, four sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday afternoon in the Conway area.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of N. Highway 701 at Highway 319, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash has left the roadway completely blocked. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Officials say the accident, which was dispatched shortly before 1 p.m., has sent four people to the hospital with injuries.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also at the scene.

