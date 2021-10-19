Submit a Tip
How to with Halleyween: The ultimate Halloween costume makeover at Imaginations

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s no secret that the Halloween costume of the season is Cruella Deville. So, what’s the process to becoming this character just in time for Halloween?

Imaginations in Myrtle Beach is a one stop shop to find all your costume needs. They even have professional make-up artists on site to give you the perfect look.

We loved catching up with Liz, who took us through the entire process of transforming into Cruella just in time for trick-or-treating.

Come along with us to see how it’s done!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News. Catch How to with Halley every Tuesday.

