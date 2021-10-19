Grand Strand Humane Society searching for permanent home, will not return to previous facility

Submit a Tip
The city of Myrtle Beach is searching for a new, permanent home for the Grand Strand Humane Society.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is searching for a new, permanent home for the Grand Strand Humane Society.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea confirmed Tuesday the humane society will not be returning to their facility on Mr. Joe White Avenue after a pest infestation caused it to close.

“The rodents are gone, but damage to that building is too extensive to repair. Those funds will be better spent on a new location,” Kruea said.

The kennels in the rear of the building are being cleaned and can be used in the short-term to house shelter dogs, according to Kruea. He added that work should be complete by Nov. 1.

The humane society has been temporarily located in a large suite on Factory Stores Boulevard, across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

If you have a property the Grand Strand Humane Society can permanently call home, contact Brian Tucker at btucker@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or 843-918-1126.

Officials say parking and a green space would be ideal.

