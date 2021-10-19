FIRST ALERT: Another cool start, comfortable afternoon ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the day off with another cool start. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s again this morning, requiring many of you to grab that light jacket as you are headed out the door.

Another fall-like day! (WMBF)

We’ll warm up into the mid 70s today under mostly sunny skies. No matter what your plans are for today, high pressure will provide a lovely forecast.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s through the end of the week. (WMBF)

The warmest weather of the week will arrive later this week and into weekend. Unfortunately, that cold front that would arrive on Friday looks to be weaker, meaning our temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for the weekend. We’ll hold onto a 20% chance of a stray shower Friday but the bigger story will be seeing highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s continue into next week.

The rain continues to be limited since early September. (WMBF)

The week will be dry except for a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day on Friday. Our rainfall deficit continues to grow since early September. We’re 4-6″ below the normal since September 1st in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

