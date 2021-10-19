Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FBI at Russian oligarch’s home for ‘law enforcement’ action

FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.
FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.

The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.

The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.
Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.
Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 701 and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash delays traffic on Highway 701 in Conway area
Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

.
Changes coming to North Myrtle Beach floods maps
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday afternoon in the Conway...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701 near Conway, four sent to hospital
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges