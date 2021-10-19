Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By MARCY GORDON
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination rules and to conduct more widespread advertising and recruitment for job opportunities in its permanent labor certification program.

The department’s civil rights division said Facebook “routinely refused” to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group that includes U.S. citizens and nationals, asylees, refugees and lawful permanent residents, for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorizing them to work permanently.

It is the largest civil penalty and backpay award ever recovered by the civil rights division in the 35-year history of enforcing anti-discrimination rules under the Immigration and Nationality Act, officials said.

“Facebook is not above the law and must comply with our nation’s civil rights laws,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke told reporters in a telephone conference.

The lawsuit was filed against Facebook last December by the Justice Department.

Facebook also agreed in a separate settlement with the Labor Department to expand its recruitment for U.S. workers and to be subject to ongoing audits to ensure compliance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.
Coroner’s office: Victim died from causes other than homicide or suicide in Socastee area death investigation
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.
Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.
Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 701 and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash delays traffic on Highway 701 in Conway area
Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

.
Changes coming to North Myrtle Beach floods maps
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday afternoon in the Conway...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701 near Conway, four sent to hospital
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges