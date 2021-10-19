Submit a Tip
Deputies make another arrest after shots fired at Darlington County home during burglary

Eric Anis Bacote
Eric Anis Bacote(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have made another arrest after shots were reportedly fired during a burglary at a home in Darlington County.

Eric Anis Bacote, 19, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Syracuse Community Road on Sept. 16. The homeowners reported they came home and found intruders inside.

Bacote and a co-defendant fired at one of the victims as she ran away from her vehicle, arrest warrants state.

Deputies previously announced a juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident.

Bacote is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

