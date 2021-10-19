Submit a Tip
Conway Police Department up for grant to expand K9 unit

Police K-9
Police K-9(Christine Kanerva)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway Police Department may be able to receive a grant to expand the K9 unit, but they’ll need the community’s help.

The department has been nominated for the 2021 Aftermath K9 Grant.

Aftermath, a crime scene cleanup and biohazard remediation company, will award $25,000 in grants this year based on social media votes.

“We recognize the contributions and ongoing efforts by officers and first responders to protect and serve our communities,” Aftermath said in a released statement. “This is why we proudly sponsor giveaways, grants, and complimentary resources and programs to support and thank you for your service.”

Voting starts October 19, 2021, goes through October 26 and is open to anyone. Voters can vote one time every 24 hours during the contest.

The law enforcement agency with the most votes will win one of Aftermath’s grants.

Conway Police Department will get extra votes if you follow Aftermath Cares on FB and Aftermathk9grant on Instagram and comment “Conway Police Department.”

The Aftermath K9 Grant is awarded to law enforcement agencies and first responders in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Voting begins at 5:00 a.m. CST on October 19, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on October 26, 2021.

U.S. citizens over the age of 6 with a valid email address or social media account at time of entry may vote. Individuals may vote ONCE every 24 hours at www.aftermath.com/K9Grant and once daily on Instagram (@AftermathK9Grant).

Votes will be tallied after the close of the Grant and the winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on October 28, 2021.

For more information and full rules, click click here.

