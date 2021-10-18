Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.

The Colleton County Fire-Rescue said it happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the Islandton community.

A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina. (Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

The woman was rescued from the woods, taken to a baseball field and then flown to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Authorities said the woman had multiple injuries.

