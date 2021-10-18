Submit a Tip
Woman rescued from woods after falling 20 feet from deer stand in S.C.

A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.
A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.(Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A woman was flown to the hospital after falling 20 feet from a deer stand in South Carolina.

The Colleton County Fire-Rescue said it happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the Islandton community.

The woman was rescued from the woods, taken to a baseball field and then flown to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Authorities said the woman had multiple injuries.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

